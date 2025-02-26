While the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles remains fresh in the memory, the biggest talking point around the Kansas City Chiefs right now has to do with Travis Kelce‘s future in the NFL. Therefore, Chris Jones‘ latest message appears to be directed at his teammate.

On Tuesday, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach broke the silence on Kelce’s retirement rumors by suggesting that the tight end will come back for the 2025 NFL season. Shortly after the GM’s comments, Jones dropped a 10-word message seemingly for Kelce.

“My dawg got to come back we got unfinished business,” Jones wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), in a post that immediately went viral on social media. Many wondered who Jones was referring to, but the timing of his post suggests that he’s talking about Kelce.

Chris Jones’ history with Kelce in Kansas City

Jones, 30, has been part of all three Super Bowl wins celebrated by Kelce in Kansas City. The defensive tackle was drafted three years after the tight end in 2016, and went on to play a crucial role in the Chiefs‘ success.

Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Travis Kelce #87 after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Mississippi State product has been named to the Pro Bowl in six consecutive years since 2019, making the first-team All-Pro from 2022 to 2024. Jones has already won three rings with Kelce, but he feels that they can still write even more history at Arrowhead.

Brett Veach believes Kelce will not retire yet

Veach changed the outlook on Kelce’s situation by suggesting that the Chiefs are operating as if the tight end will be back in the 2025 NFL season. The tight end, who turns 36 in October, still has a year left on his contract.

“How we left at the end of the season is that he was fired up. He has one more year under contract,” Veach said. “Still think he has that fire and desire to play.”

With Kelce leaving his future up in the air after Super Bowl LIX, word on the street was that the Chiefs were giving the player until March 14 to make a decision about retirement. Veach, however, denied the existence of any deadline.

“As far as I’m concerned, there is no deadline,” Veach said. “We left it as he’d be back, and we’re excited to get him back. And get him going. Hopefully he has a magical season to end his magical career.”