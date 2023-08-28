Anthony Richardson will be the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunate, the team have cut two key players from his offense who could have helped him this year.

Earlier this year, the Colts decided to move on from Matt Ryan. Even though they acquired him last offseason in a blockbuster move, the experienced quarterback didn’t live up to the expectations and has a terrible campaign with Indianapolis.

For that reason, the team’s front office decided to use their 4th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft to select a quarterback. They chose Anthony Richardson with it, and the former Florida State player is poised to bring a positive change to the club quickly.

Anthony Richardson’s loses two key Colts teammates

The Colts really need to have a remarkable 2023 season. After not being able to succeed with a veteran quarterback such as Matt Ryan, they decided to use a rookie player for the position this year, as Anthony Richardson will be the leader of their offense.

Richardson found a very talented group of players for his offense, but now the team decided to move on from two of them. As the team needs to cut their roster to a 53-man list, several players were cut today.

Indianapolis has announced that RB Kenyan Drake and WR Breshad Perriman, a former first-round pick, will not be continuing with the team. The release of the first player surprised everyone, as it appears that Jonathan Taylor won’t be playing this season for the Colts, and their running backs room needs more players.