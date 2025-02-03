NFL News: Cooper Kupp shares a strong message after finding out he will be traded by the Rams

Cooper Kupp’s time with the Los Angeles Rams has officially come to an end after the team informed him he will be traded. After eight seasons with the franchise, his story in LA is over—but before leaving, he made sure to send a strong message making his frustration with the decision clear.

The Rams wide receiver did not hold back, expressing his disagreement with the move. Kupp posted on X, “I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.” While he acknowledged that decisions like this are out of his control, he made it clear he knows how to handle these situations.

Kupp, who joined the Rams in 2018, emphasized how much the team and city meant to him. “I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us.” Despite a down year in 2024, he noted that his offseason preparation had been going well.

As a veteran and Super Bowl champion, Kupp is ready to move forward. “Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come.” He closed his message with a heartfelt farewell to his Rams teammates, writing, “Love you guys…”

