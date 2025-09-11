Trending topics:
NFL News: Cowboys could lose Dak Prescott’s star teammate for game against Giants after worrying injury

Injuries are once again becoming a problem for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A star player could be out for several weeks.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys could be in trouble heading into their upcoming games against the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears. According to a report by Todd Archer, it is very likely they will be without DaRon Bland.

“The Dallas Cowboys could be without cornerback DaRon Bland for a couple of weeks because of a right foot injury suffered in Monday’s practice, according to multiple sources.”

The Cowboys started their 2025 season with a loss against the Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. In that game, the defense couldn’t stop Jalen Hurts’ offense, especially in the first half. Combined with the absence of Micah Parsons, Bland’s injury could be a devastating blow.

Who got injured with the Dallas Cowboys?

DaRon Bland got injured with the Dallas Cowboys, and his foot problem could keep him out for two to four weeks. However, early reports indicate that the situation is not serious and he should return in less than a month.

In the latest Cowboys injury report before the game against the Giants, safety Malik Hooker was listed as limited in practices due to a foot injury. That could be another issue for the secondary.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Better Collective Logo