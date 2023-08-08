Nothing has been the same for the Dallas Cowboys since 2017, which marked the last year Dan Bailey played for them. Since then, they have faced significant struggles in their quest for a reliable kicker, and they have now made the decision to cut one after a disastrous training session.

According to oddsmakers, the Cowboys are one of the top contenders to win the upcoming Super Bowl. They may not be seen as the favorites due to several reasons, and one of them is their problems finding a decent kicker.

Last season, Brett Maher became the team’s biggest enemy due to his several mistakes during the playoffs. However, it seems like their issues have not ended, and they are still searching for a decent player for the position.

Cowboys cut veteran kicker after ugly training session

Last year, Brett Maher couldn’t handle the pressure in the most important part of the season, The kicker missed several field goals and extra points, so the Cowboys decided to release him at the end of the campaign.

In their pursuit of a kicker, Dallas located a veteran player to fill the gap left by Maher. They secured Tristan Vizcaino’s signature, but he, too, was released without even participating in a single game.

Last Saturday, the Cowboys held a training session, and it was a disaster for Vizcaino. The kicker missed four straight field goals from 33, 38, 39 and 39 yards, going 4-of-8 totally.

Now, the Cowboys have only one kicker left on their roster. Brandon Aubrey, former MLS first-round pick, is set to be the starter for the 2023 NFL season, but Dallas could still look for another options available in the free agency.