The Dallas Cowboys need Dak Prescott to have a remarkable 2023 NFL season. For this reason, the team’s front office has decided to bolster his offense by signing a former first-round pick to protect the quarterback even more.

It is crucial for the Cowboys to keep Dak Prescott healthy. The quarterback struggled with injuries last year and missed several games, so they don’t want to go through that path again this season.

Dallas boasts a formidable offensive line to protect Prescott from sacks. Nevertheless, injuries to some players have prompted them to add a new member to enhance the quarterback’s pocket security.

Cowboys sign former Bengals’ first-round pick to add depth on the O-Line

The Cowboys’ hopes for this year hinge on Dak Prescott. It appears that the quarterback will have a final opportunity to prove himself to the team. The club recognizes that he requires the best supporting cast to achieve success.

Unfortunately, his offense has suffered a lot with injuries recently. During their shocking loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, guard Zack Martin (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) were unactive, while tackle Tyron Smith (knee) didn’t play even though he was on the active roster.

For this reason, Dallas decided to bring a former first-round pick to add depth to their offensive line. BIlly Price, who was drafted by the Bengals in 2018, has joined the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Price, 28, is versatile and can play both guard and center positions, which are currently areas of concern for the Cowboys. He is expected to be promoted to the 53-man roster in the near future.

How many years has Dak Prescott played with the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott has been with the Dallas Cowboys for eight years since he was selected with the 135th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.