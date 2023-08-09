Zack Martin’s contract issues are causing a headache for Jerry Jones. The owner of the Dallas Cowboys has now delivered a firm message to the guard, who is absent from the team’s training camp in preparation for the 2023 NFL season.

Dallas needs to have a remarkable campaign this year. Last campaign, they fell short from the expectations and were eliminated in the Divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers.

This year, the Cowboys are once again considered genuine contenders to win the Super Bowl. However, the team’s offense is currently incomplete due to Zack Martin’s holdout, as he awaits a contract extension from the NFC East team.

Jerry Jones sends strong message to Zack Martin regarding his holdout

The Cowboys need to address Zack Martin’s contract situation soon. The guard has not attended to the team’s mandatory training camps, being fined $50,000 a day for holding out.

Martin has currently over $600,000 in fines, but it seems like he’s not worried at all about them. The guard wants a contract extension, and it seems like he won’t report until he gets one.

This situation has been addressed by Jerry Jones. The Cowboys’ owner is displeased with Martin’s actions and has conveyed a message in an attempt to influence his perspective.

“You realize that not having him here, it could happen [via injury] on the next play,’’ Jones said, per Fish Sports. “You’ve got to put that one on and say you just move on here without him.’’