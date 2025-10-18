Dak Prescott once again faced questions about the Cowboys’ defensive performance throughout the 2025 season. Although it’s the lowest-ranked unit in the NFL, the star quarterback reiterated that he trusts they can turn things around.

“I practice against them. They’re an NFL group. I practiced against them all offseason. I know the guys as people and not just players. How they’re made up. I know they’re as pissed as anybody is. I know their standards and, as a teammate, I got a lot of confidence that they’ll get it going.”

Despite a rough 2-3-1 start, the Dallas Cowboys still have a good chance of winning the NFC East, considering that the Eagles have fallen to 4-2 after two consecutive losses. For this reason, the game against the Commanders could be decisive for their playoff aspirations.

Why is the Dallas Cowboys defense bad?

Dak Prescott didn’t want to go into details about why the Dallas Cowboys’ defense has had a poor season. The quarterback avoided any controversy and simply said that they will show they can uphold their standards.

“I also have to go and look back at the Xs and Os of the other offenses. What they’re giving them. How they’re attacking that. In that standpoint, I’ve got a lot in my hands to worry about the offense. So, I’m just going to keep focusing on that, making sure that we don’t have a loss and we continue to get better. Hold ourselves to our standard and I know the defense is only going to improve.”

