Jerry Jones said this week that the Commanders’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football gave hope to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to stay in the fight for the NFC East title.

Even though the Cowboys have a 2-3-1 record, the Eagles suffered two consecutive defeats against the Broncos and the Giants. As a consequence, the defending Super Bowl champions opened the door for the rest of the teams in the race for the division.

For this reason, this Sunday’s blockbuster matchup between the Cowboys and Washington is crucial on the road to the playoffs. However, Brian Schottenheimer’s team has received surprising news that could complicate things.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who got injured with Dallas Cowboys?

Trevon Diggs suffered an accident at home and has been officially ruled out for the game against the Commanders. The Dallas Cowboys also reported that the cornerback is in concussion protocol.

Diggs’ absence would be another heavy blow for Matt Eberflus’ defense, which has been heavily criticized after the loss to the Carolina Panthers. That unit is the worst-ranked defense in the NFL, allowing over 400 yards per game.

Advertisement