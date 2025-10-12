Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Jerry Jones’ Cowboys after loss against Panthers

Dak Prescott was blunt after the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Carolina Panthers. There is no margin for error in the NFL if they want to be Super Bowl contenders.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost 30-27 to the Panthers, and their 2025 season is on the verge of disaster. The quarterback said a few days ago that the games against Carolina and the upcoming matchup with the Commanders would reveal the reality of this team.

Despite the tough blow, Dak believes they can bounce back. “We can play with anyone, but it’s the NFL and we’ve got to make sure that we’re locked in because you can lose any game. That’s the beauty of the NFL. The parity. It’s great. We got a good team. We’ve to find a way to win these games. Right now, we just have to find a way ti win the fourth quarter.”

The Cowboys have experienced a roller coaster of emotions in just two months. Micah Parsons was traded, George Pickens joined the team, CeeDee Lamb got injured, and just when it seemed there were positive signs, the loss in Carolina appears to be a clear indication that they are not Super Bowl contenders at all.

Advertisement

Why did Cowboys lose against Panthers?

The defense was the main reason why the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Carolina Panthers, and they now hold a 2-3-1 record. Despite this, Dak Prescott explained the argument to have full confidence in Matt Eberflus and their teammates on that side of the ball.

“That we go against them every day. It’s an iron sharpens iron mentality. I understand the players and pieces they have over there. You see them getting better. They’re getting better.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Dak Prescott’s Cowboys lose against Panthers and Brian Schottenheimer sends strong message about Matt Eberflus

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott’s Cowboys lose against Panthers and Brian Schottenheimer sends strong message about Matt Eberflus

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Dak Prescott's Cowboys lose against Panthers and Brian Schottenheimer sends strong message about Eberflus
NFL

Dak Prescott's Cowboys lose against Panthers and Brian Schottenheimer sends strong message about Eberflus

NFL imposes hefty fine on Dak Prescott's star teammate
NFL

NFL imposes hefty fine on Dak Prescott's star teammate

Dak Prescott makes a surprising admission about retirement to Cowboys
NFL

Dak Prescott makes a surprising admission about retirement to Cowboys

Brewers pin hopes on last trade deadline acquisition for Game 1 against Dodgers in NLCS
MLB

Brewers pin hopes on last trade deadline acquisition for Game 1 against Dodgers in NLCS

Better Collective Logo