Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost 30-27 to the Panthers, and their 2025 season is on the verge of disaster. The quarterback said a few days ago that the games against Carolina and the upcoming matchup with the Commanders would reveal the reality of this team.

Despite the tough blow, Dak believes they can bounce back. “We can play with anyone, but it’s the NFL and we’ve got to make sure that we’re locked in because you can lose any game. That’s the beauty of the NFL. The parity. It’s great. We got a good team. We’ve to find a way to win these games. Right now, we just have to find a way ti win the fourth quarter.”

The Cowboys have experienced a roller coaster of emotions in just two months. Micah Parsons was traded, George Pickens joined the team, CeeDee Lamb got injured, and just when it seemed there were positive signs, the loss in Carolina appears to be a clear indication that they are not Super Bowl contenders at all.

Why did Cowboys lose against Panthers?

The defense was the main reason why the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Carolina Panthers, and they now hold a 2-3-1 record. Despite this, Dak Prescott explained the argument to have full confidence in Matt Eberflus and their teammates on that side of the ball.

“That we go against them every day. It’s an iron sharpens iron mentality. I understand the players and pieces they have over there. You see them getting better. They’re getting better.”

