Dak Prescott was one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 season with other names such as Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. However, a surprising loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers has prevented him of getting a well deserved contract extension.

It’s a very controversial situation as other quarterbacks with less accolades have already signed big deals resetting the market at $55 million per year. Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovalioa and Jordan Love.

Of course, the pending assignment for Prescott in the NFL is to reach the Super Bowl. That’s why Jerry Jones is hesitant of giving him a record breaking contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Will Dak Prescott sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

During almost every press conference in training camp, Dak Prescott has been asked about how the negotiations are going and if he feels any pressure to let play out the final year of his contract.

Every answer by Dak emphasizes that the quarterback is happy where he stands considering there’s no way the Dallas Cowboys can franchise tag him and there’s also a no trade clause. Absolutely open to all options.

So, if Jerry Jones doesn’t put on the table more than $55 million per year, Prescott will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and a lot of teams could rise the bar all the way to $60 million.

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

Dak Prescott will become a free agent in 2025 and that’s why the star is waiting patiently for the final big contract of his career. The quarterback is 31-years old and this could be the last chance to get the big bag of money.

Considering that scenario, a reporter asked Prescott if this could be the final stage of his career with the Cowboys and if retirement is an option looming when he signs that long awaited contract.

“I don’t know. I can’t say I’ve thought about that honestly (retirement) too much. I mean, I want to play. I don’t want injuries to be the reason I don’t play. That’s how I got my job. I’m trying to stay always healthy. I love those two guys (Cooper Rush and Trey Lance), but I don’t to want to give them an opportunity. That’s how I came up and I understand the nature of this business. I want retirement to be on my terms and not because my body said it was enough.”

