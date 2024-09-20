A few weeks ago, Dak Prescott got a massive four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. In that moment, the quarterback admitted there were no more excuses. He had to deliver a Super Bowl.

It all started great in the 2024 season with an impressive win on the road against the Cleveland Browns. However, in the home opener facing the Saints, Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara provided an unexpected reality check.

Now, in one of the most anticipated games for the NFL, the Cowboys prepare to host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. It’s a must win situation for both teams.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

That’s the traditional question each year when the Dallas Cowboys underperform in big stages. As a consequence, Dak Prescott sent a strong message to players and coaches before a defining game with the Ravens.

“We just got to go out there and play our best. It’s Week 3. It’s about a process. We can’t get overwhelmed by what people are writing about us. It’s simply a process that we’ve got to focus on getting better each and every day with the right attitude that we come in here. Understand that we’re trying to put the best versions of ourselves on the field each and every Sunday regardless of what happened last Sunday. It’s the NFL.”

