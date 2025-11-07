Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are going through a very difficult time following the tragic death of Marshawn Kneeland. During an interview with CBS News Texas, the quarterback spoke about losing a beloved teammate.

“It’s been a very tough day. It started early this morning finding out the news. Tragic loss. I hurt. Heavy, heavy heart today. I hurt for Marshawn. I hurt for his family. I hurt for his girlfriend. I hurt for every single one of my teammates. This is a pain that you don’t wish upon anybody. You wish none of us had to go through this. You wish Marshawn didn’t have to go through what he went through.”

The news came as a shock to all members of the Dallas Cowboys, who are currently on their bye week. For that reason, Prescott was interviewed during an event in his hometown of Haughton, Louisiana.

“It’s okay to feel however you’re feeling. I’ll tell you first and foremost, I don’t always have the answers. Today is not a day I felt like I had answers. Triggering day for many reasons, on top of knowing that this was ahead today. Hard to balance my emotions. Not a day that I have words, other than ‘I love you’ for friends and family and people who may be struggling.”

Marshawn Kneeland passed away: What happened to the Cowboys player?

According to a police report in Frisco, Texas, Marshawn Kneeland apparently died after a self-inflicted gunshot while the authorities were searching for him. He was 24 years old and played two seasons for the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott was visibly emotional and confirmed that the Cowboys had already held a team call to process the heavy loss. “Just thankful for each moment we have in this life and don’t take it for granted. Hug and love on those that you do. Obviously, we had a zoom call and few people that spoke did an amazing job. It’s to tell that person how I feel about them when I see them. Tough moments for this team.”

What is Marshawn Kneeland’s cause of death?

Marshawn Kneeland’s possible cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound according to Frisco Police Department. This is part of the official statement.

“On November 5, 2025, at approximately 10:39 p.m., the Frisco Police Department responded to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) with locating a vehicle that had evaded troopers during a pursuit that entered the city of Frisco. After losing visual of the vehicle, troopers located it minutes later, crashed on southbound Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway. Initial reports indicated that a male subject, later identified as 24-year-old Marshawn Kneeland of Plano, TX fled the scene on foot . Officers established a perimeter and initiated a search of the area with the assistance of the FPD K-9 and Drone units. Kneeland was later located at 1:31a.m., deceased with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The cause/manner of death will be determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.”