NFL News: Dak Prescott’s Cowboys lose against Panthers and Brian Schottenheimer sends strong message about Matt Eberflus

Brian Schottenheimer gave a very interesting response when asked if the Dallas Cowboys still believe in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after the loss to Carolina.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had given their fans hope after an epic tie against the Green Bay Packers and a solid victory over the New York Jets. However, everything has collapsed following a shocking 30-27 loss in Carolina.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have gone three decades without winning the Super Bowl, and despite Prescott playing at an MVP-caliber level, Matt Eberflus’ defense has been a disaster. Adding to that the frustration over the Micah Parsons trade, the situation is reaching a breaking point.

This was Schottenheimer’s response when asked if he has the personnel to run Eberflus’ scheme. “Yeah, absolutely. No question about it.” Later, the head coach was asked whether his players believe in their defensive coordinator. “That’s the bigger thing. I would hope so. I would think so. Matt’s a great coach. Everywhere he’s ever been he’s had good defenses. It’s not just Matt by himself. Matt’s trying. The players are trying. This is not a lack of effort.”

Did the Cowboys lose against Panthers?

Yes. The Dallas Cowboys lost 30-27 to the Carolina Panthers in one of the biggest surprises of Week 7. The team now holds a 2-3-1 record. Additionally, the remaining schedule for Brian Schottenheimer’s team is very challenging.

In the next two games, they will face the Commanders and the Denver Broncos. After that, they still have matchups against tough opponents such as the Eagles, Chiefs, Lions, Vikings, Chargers, and rematches with Washington and the Giants.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
