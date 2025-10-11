Trending topics:
NFL News: Dak Prescott makes a surprising admission about retirement to Jerry Jones and Cowboys

Dak Prescott decided to be honest about his future with the Dallas Cowboys, reflecting on how far away his retirement from football is.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Rob Carr/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has sent a message that should fill Jerry Jones with happiness and optimism. Despite the injuries, the quarterback does not plan to leave the Dallas Cowboys anytime soon, which would provide the stability the owner hopes for to build a super roster around his franchise star.

“40s would be a good number. Obviously, I’ve been through some injuries, played very physical in college. So, if I can get to 40 playing in the standard that I want, yeah, that’d be awesome. It’s definitely changed. I can see it more realistically now (playing until his 40s). And I think as much as anything, just the fun and the peace that this game still gives me ten years in.”

If Prescott keeps his word and continues playing for another decade, there is no doubt he will break all the individual franchise records previously set by names like Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach, or Tony Romo. However, his biggest unfinished business is winning the Super Bowl.

Is Dak Prescott retiring soon?

No. Dak Prescott is not retiring from football anytime soon. Although at the start of his career he thought it would be almost impossible to keep playing at 40, his perspective has now changed after seeing examples like Tom Brady.

“It’s going to be hard. I mean, you can’t supplement it. So, as long as I can do this at a level that I’m proud and happy with, I’ll keep trying. I’m so thankful for just keep playing the game that I love.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
