A legend of the Dallas Cowboys weighed in on Dak Prescott and his current contract situation.

The Dallas Cowboys might not give Dak Prescott a contract extension before the 2024 season. After a shocking loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones put everything on hold.

The quarterback would ask for at least $60 million per year considering Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love just reset the market at $55 million annually. Dak has way more accolades than those two names.

So, if Jones doesn’t show Prescott the money, many teams in the NFL will be waiting for 2025 as the perfect chance to make an offer. In the end, with another supporting cast, Dak might finally win a Super Bowl.

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and he could become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. During an interview with 96.7 The Ticket, Troy Aikman admitted that could have huge consequences on the field this season.

“I would think it effects him to some degree. I do think that Dak is as mentally tough and as mentally strong as anyone. But, we’ve all heard some of the comments that he’s made, and his most recent talking about if he doesn’t have a contract by the start of the season it says a lot about how everybody feels. I would agree with that.”

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones has chosen his next franchise quarterback if Dak Prescott leaves Dallas Cowboys

Will Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

The Dallas Cowboys have until next March to give Dak Prescott a contract extension before he becomes a free agent. However, according to Aikman, it’s not smart to wait for a new deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What impact that has then on this season, we’ll find out. But I do feel that it’s been a bit of a cloud that’s hung over this team and certainly over Dak. And I’m not certain it’s really what you want from your quarterback going into a season with so much on the line as there is.”

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won"t give him contract extension

Will Dak Prescott sign a new contract with the Cowboys?

That’s another big question. The Dallas Cowboys might make him an offer soon, but Dak Prescott could wait until next year to get massive offers from many NFL teams. Nevertheless, Troy Aikman still has hope.

Advertisement

“I thought it was a foregone conclusion in the offseason that they would get Dak done just simply because of the math and the salary cap. So will they get something done at some point during the year? I still believe that they will. But then it kind of makes you wonder how active would they have been or could they have been had they gotten this thing done earlier.”

Advertisement