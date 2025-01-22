NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell loses another key staff member after playoff defeat vs Commanders

The Detroit Lions are in trouble after being eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round. Head coach Dan Campbell received confirmation of another loss on his coaching staff with the departure of Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears.

In recent days, several NFL teams have begun the long process of searching for a new head coach. After the Lions’ outstanding regular season, several members of Campbell’s coaching staff were in high demand.

In addition to Johnson, the second member of Campbell’s coaching staff to leave the Lions is none other than former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was confirmed as the new head coach of the New York Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ team ends a long search after firing Robert Saleh at the beginning of last season.

*Developing story….