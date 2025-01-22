Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell loses another key staff member after playoff defeat vs Commanders

Dan Campbell faces another exit on his coaching staff heading into the 2025 NFL season, meaning a new trouble for the Detroit Lions after the loss to the Washington Commanders.

By Ignacio Cairola

Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Detroit Lions
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesDan Campbell, the head coach of the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are in trouble after being eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round. Head coach Dan Campbell received confirmation of another loss on his coaching staff with the departure of Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears.

In recent days, several NFL teams have begun the long process of searching for a new head coach. After the Lions’ outstanding regular season, several members of Campbell’s coaching staff were in high demand.

In addition to Johnson, the second member of Campbell’s coaching staff to leave the Lions is none other than former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was confirmed as the new head coach of the New York Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ team ends a long search after firing Robert Saleh at the beginning of last season.

Advertisement

*Developing story….

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

ALSO READ

Mike Vrabel to reunite with former Titans coach on Patriots staff
NFL

Mike Vrabel to reunite with former Titans coach on Patriots staff

NHL News: Canadiens forward Jake Evans drops powerful warning to the rest of the league, amid playoff push
NHL

NHL News: Canadiens forward Jake Evans drops powerful warning to the rest of the league, amid playoff push

He was the No. 1 American player, beat Federer and Nadal, but retired due to anxiety issues
Tennis

He was the No. 1 American player, beat Federer and Nadal, but retired due to anxiety issues

TJ Watt confirms final decision about future with Steelers after elimination in playoffs
NFL

TJ Watt confirms final decision about future with Steelers after elimination in playoffs

Better Collective Logo