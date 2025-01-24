NFL News: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shares details about his injury ahead of game vs Commanders

Worry was one of the many emotions the Philadelphia Eagles experienced in their 28-22 NFL playoff divisional round victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The sight of a sore Jalen Hurts raised questions about the 26-year-old star’s status heading into the NFC Conference finals against the Washington Commanders.

Hurts is a key star in Philadelphia. He finished the game against the Rams despite apparent soreness in one of his knees. At the same time, the Eagles quarterback’s comments after the win over Los Angeles had raised questions about his availability for the upcoming key game against the Commanders.

“I don’t know if I can answer how the injury is going to affect me. At least I finished the game,” Hurts said last weekend when asked about his status. Hours have passed, however, and the Eagles star has left a new update clarifying his status.

Will Hurts be able to play against the Commanders?

Hurts’ starting role in the game against the Commanders is not in jeopardy, but the 26-year-old quarterback has spilled details about his injury. “It’s been progressing. I anticipate that I’ll be wearing a brace next Sunday”, Hurts said according to NBC Sports.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15, 2024.

It remains to be seen how much Hurts’ knee ailment will affect him next Sunday, when Lincoln Financial Field hosts the conference final between Philadelphia and Washington. The 26-year-old quarterback may not be 100 percent, but with a ticket to the Super Bowl on the line, it’s a case of be as good as he can be.

Commanders’ warning to Hurts

Joe Whitt Jr. the Commanders’ defensive coordinator, has warned Hurts to avoid running the ball. If he does, Washington players have the right to unceremoniously bring down the Eagles quarterback. “The one thing is, is if he’s gonna run the ball and the coordinator makes a decision for him to run the ball, we’re gonna treat him like a running back. And we’re gonna hit him that way,” warned Whitt.