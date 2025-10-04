NFL News: Daniel Jones’ Colts hand temporary promotion to former Steelers’ DB ahead of Raiders game

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts vie to get back on the win column after their unbeaten run came to an end. With a key matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season ahead, a former player on the Pittsburgh Steelers is being promoted.

The Colts know they can’t dwell on last week’s defeat for too long. After all, the NFL campaign is only getting started. Every season is full of adversity and roadblocks, it’s about overcoming and prevailing despite the setbacks. Lesson learnt, it’s time to move on to the next challenge.

Now, Jones and the Colts will be joined by former defensive back on the Steelers, Mike Hilton. The 31-year-old cornerback will be back for his second game of the season. However, his promotion is only temporary.

“Colts practice squad cornerback Chris Lammons, running back Ameer Abdullah and cornerback Mike Hilton were all added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad,” as reported by NBC Sports.

Mike Hilton with the Cincinnati Bengals

“Lammons was signed to the active roster, while Abdullah and Hilton were elevated and will revert back to the practice squad after the game.“

Signs of hope

As the Colts take on Geno Smith and the Raiders, the team in the Crossroads of America realizes there is a big opportunity on the table. Smith is coming off a three-interception game, while the Colts have registered four interceptions in the season.

There is definitely a trend that repeats when Indianapolis and Las Vegas square off at Lucas Oil Stadium. If the Colts can take control of the game early, they could force the Raiders out of the running game with Ashton Jeanty and into the air attack, where Smith’s inconsistency could favor Indy.