Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs’ DeAndre Hopkins shares inspiring message to young people before Super Bowl matchup

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins shared an uplifting message to young people ahead of the NFL Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Emilio Abad

DeAndre Hopkins #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Getty ImagesDeAndre Hopkins #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

On February 9, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. The highly anticipated matchup pits a Chiefs NFL dynasty led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid against the underdog Eagles, driven by the explosive talent of Saquon Barkley. As the game approaches, DeAndre Hopkins shared a heartfelt and motivational message for young people, reflecting on his own journey to the biggest stage in football.

To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents. To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don’t get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams. Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I’m playing in the Super Bowl. Don’t give up, work hard, keep believing. Where you start doesn’t determine where you end up,” Hopkins wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hopkins‘ journey to the Super Bowl has been anything but easy. After 12 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans, he finally has the chance to compete for a championship. I’ve been doubted; a lot of people wrote me off,” Hopkins said in an interview with KCTV5’s Marleah Campbell. Twelve years in the league, man. I got traded for pennies in my prime. I just want to thank the organization for giving me a shot. They knew I could still go out here, draw double teams, and play beautiful football.”

Advertisement

At 32 years old, Hopkins understands the gravity of this moment as he nears the twilight of his career. Winning a championship would be the crowning achievement for one of the league’s most respected wide receivers.

DeAndre Hopkins #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as they play the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DeAndre Hopkins #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as they play the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Chiefs seek dynasty status against hungry Eagles

The Chiefs enter the Super Bowl with a seasoned roster accustomed to the highest-pressure situations. Patrick Mahomes continues to build his legacy as one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks, and tight end Travis Kelce remains a key offensive weapon with a relentless hunger for victory. A win would not only cement the Chiefs’ dynasty but further Mahomes’ quest to rival and surpass Tom Brady’s legendary status.

NFL fines two Eagles players, including key weapon for Jalen Hurts, before Super Bowl LIX vs Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

see also

NFL fines two Eagles players, including key weapon for Jalen Hurts, before Super Bowl LIX vs Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

However, standing in their way are the surging Eagles, who boast a formidable postseason run led by Saquon Barkley. With a resilient team and momentum on their side, Philadelphia will look to pull off a historic upset on the league’s biggest stage.

Advertisement
emilio abad
Emilio Abad

ALSO READ

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt makes major admission about Andy Reid's future with the franchise
NFL

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt makes major admission about Andy Reid's future with the franchise

World Series champion rips the Cardinals saying they don’t make former players feel wanted
MLB

World Series champion rips the Cardinals saying they don’t make former players feel wanted

Not Kobe nor Jordan: Cuttino Mobley reveals the toughest player to guard
NBA

Not Kobe nor Jordan: Cuttino Mobley reveals the toughest player to guard

Kate Martin is ready to ‘build something new’ with Golden State Valkyries
WNBA

Kate Martin is ready to ‘build something new’ with Golden State Valkyries

Better Collective Logo