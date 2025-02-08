NFL News: Deebo Samuel opens up about his struggles with the 49ers last season

Trending topics:
The entire San Francisco 49ers team faced a tough season, and Deebo Samuel didn’t hesitate for a second to speak openly about the situation without fear.

By Richard Tovar

Deebo Samuel faced challenges alongside his San Francisco 49ers teammates during the 2024 season, as the team was unable to make a push for the playoffs. However, he chose not to stay silent, speaking out about his struggles and the difficulties the team endured throughout the year.

In recent comments to Up and Adams, Samuel admitted that things didn’t go as he had hoped, saying, “I went through a lot. Still want to be the player I know I’m capable of being, but the opportunities were just not as big as I wanted them to be.” He also acknowledged how painful losing was for him. “Then we wasn’t winning on top of that, so you know, I’m one of the biggest losers to ever like, I hate losing.”

Samuel considers himself a player who hates seeing his team falter, stating, “I’m a bad loser. Especially when you’re so used to winning a lot.” However, he also recognized during a show with B/R that injuries played a significant role in the team’s struggles, adding, “We were dealing with injuries, but we still had some of the guys who could pull through and we were like ‘what’s going on, why are we not winning these games?’”

By December, Samuel and other 49ers teammates had already sensed the season was likely over, with Samuel noting, “Offseason started in December, like it was over.” It’s worth mentioning that by the first week of December, the team was 5-6 and had lost to the Bills at the start of the month.

Developing story…

