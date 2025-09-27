NFL News: Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel unveils new offensive weapon ahead of Jets showdown

The Miami Dolphins, under head coach Mike McDaniel, have stumbled at the beginning of this regular season with a disappointing 0-3 record. Amid growing speculation and shifting narratives surrounding the team, McDaniel has made a bold move by activating a pivotal player who recently emerged from retirement to aid the Dolphins’ offense against the New York Jets.

Tight end Darren Waller is poised for action against the Jets this Monday, as confirmed by McDaniel in statements highlighted on the NFL’s official website. Waller’s return is expected to be pivotal in their quest for a much-needed win, as the Dolphins look to turn their season around.

McDaniel is acutely aware of the stakes in this matchup. Securing a victory will solidify his position as the Dolphins’ head coach, whereas a loss to the struggling Jets could cast doubt on his tenure in the NFL‘s coaching ranks.

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill both anticipated to participate on Monday, Waller’s presence could significantly bolster the team’s offensive dynamics. His contributions on the field might provide the spark needed to navigate past the Jets and kickstart a turnaround in their season.

McDaniel’s thoughts on Waller’s readiness

As the Dolphins prepare for their season opener against the Jets, coach McDaniel expressed confidence in Darren Waller’s readiness to take the field for Miami. This game marks Waller’s much-anticipated debut with the team, and McDaniel’s comments provide insight into the player’s preparedness to contribute meaningfully in this regular-season game.

“I think he looks firmly ready to contribute to the team,” McDaniel addressed the media. “How comfortable does he feel to play? If you ask him in the first quarter, it will probably be different from the third. There is always a game-time process; it always feels new every season. But I think he feels the same as he did the last season he played.“

Fans are hopeful to witness the best from Waller, who last played for the New York Giants in 2023. With a fresh start and new opportunities in Miami, Waller is eager to prove his mettle and meet the challenges of the NFL head-on.

