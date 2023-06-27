Leonard Fournette lived a very scary moment today. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back was driving his car on the highway, when it suddenly catched on fire. Fortunately, he managed to escape unhurt from this terrifying incident.

A few years ago, Leonard Fournette was seen as an elite running back. He was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 4th-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, so the expectations on him were really high.

Fournette was unable to succeed at Jacksonville, so he was cut three years later. However, the running back didn’t move so far and found a place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he managed to win the Super Bowl LV alongside Tom Brady.

Leonard Fournette’s car burst into flames on I-275 in Tampa Bay

Even though Leonard Fournette is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, he still resides in Tampa Bay. The running back is awaiting an offer from a team for the 2023 NFL season to make his return to the fields this year.

Today, Leonard Fournette took his SUV for a ride, but he didn’t expect it to burst into flames. While driving on I-275 in Tampa Bay, his car suddenly caught on fire and burned to a crisp. Fortunately, the running back escaped unhurt from the incident.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed 🙏❤️,” the running back wrote in an Instagram post.

The former Jaguars player hared footage of his Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat burnt, with the front part of it completely destroyed by the flames. The Florida Highway Patrol told TMZ Sports the fire started due to a mechanical issue.