NFL News: Former Super Bowl champion criticizes controversial decisions by Lions HC Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions‘ current form in the NFL couldn’t be better. With the regular season nearly over, their playoff spot is already secured, and now the main goal is to win the division. Despite this, a former Super Bowl champion has dared to question certain decisions made by head coach Dan Campbell on the field.

Tedy Bruschi, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, currently works as an NFL analyst for ESPN. In a recent appearance on Sunday NFL Countdown, he made it clear that he would have Campbell as a teammate, but not as a coach.

“I don’t know the emotional control of this coach. I mean, every single time? Does it have to be every single time? The fourth-and-1, when you’re on the 31-yard line going out, that was obvious to me,” the former LB said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This guy wants to go for it, even now, and they get stopped right here and basically give Green Bay a touchdown because all they’ve got to go is like 29 yards and they score a touchdown here and it’s a different game. So, you wouldn’t have been in this situation, maybe, if you punt it and you let your defense play against a quarterback that has a tendency to throw it to the other team. Every single time? Why does it have to be every single time?” he also added.

Advertisement

Former New England Patriots Tedy Bruschi speaks at the pdium during a halftime ceremony honoring his playing career as the Patriots host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 6, 2010 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Decision-making in crucial moments of games can be a double-edged sword. Fortunately for the Lions, whenever Dan Campbell or Jared Goff make one of these risky decisions, it tends to work out in Detroit’s favor.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid, Brett Veach receive special message from Chiefs owner after AFC West title

Lions may recover key players for their game against the Bills

The Lions‘ excellent season is not only due to the high level of play on the field but also to their ability to recover from serious injuries sustained throughout the weeks.

The good news for Detroit fans is that several of these players have slowly been recovering, and it was none other than Dan Campbell who provided an important injury update regarding his players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t know — I know this, everyone of our guys, it’s much more positive. Everyone is healing up. We’re better than we were last week,“ Campbell said. “I don’t know yet how many we’ll get back, and honestly I might not know until Thursday of this week just exactly where we’re at. I’m feeling better about (Taylor) Decker, but yet I need to see. And the d-line is in flux. There’s a chance Levi (Onwuzurike) could be back. (Alim McNeill) Mac’s got to pass protocol and everything, and he did not take a step back so as long as he can clear that sounds positive. But it’s just gonna take time to figure some of this out.”