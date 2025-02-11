NFL News: 49ers owner Jed York makes major statement on Brock Purdy’s future

The San Francisco 49ers were one of many teams that unfortunately couldn’t make their mark last season in the NFL. Despite this, many believe in Brock Purdy‘s potential to turn things around. Jed York, owner of the franchise, shared his thoughts on the young QB’s future with the team.

The Bay Area is preparing to host the 60th edition of the Super Bowl, and in line with this event, the owner of the 49ers attended a ceremony marking the start of preparations for the big game. There, he spoke with the Associated Press and shared his thoughts on Purdy’s situation with the franchise.

“I know we want Brock to be here for a long time and we’ll do everything we can to make that work,” the San Francisco 49ers owner stated.

Despite his short experience in the league, Purdy showed the necessary talent to lead his team to a SB. Although things didn’t go as planned last season, many are betting that the franchise will secure a new trophy in the near future.

Owner Jed York of the San Francisco 49ers is seen on the field looking on during pregame warm-up prior to the start of a preseason NFL game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.

“Brock is just a tremendous human being,” York also added. “I’m looking forward to a long-term partnership.”

The goal of returning to the top

Although the 49ers were close to winning a new Super Bowl years ago, the reality is that the team’s last campaign fell short of the expectations set at the beginning of the season. Despite this, York fully trusts in his team’s work and hopes to return to the top as soon as possible.

“There’s so much work before you get to that point,” York said. “Obviously it started at the end of the season to get this thing ready and get this thing right and get this thing back on track. There’s no one that I respect more and trust more than (general manager) John Lynch and (head coach) Kyle Shanahan to get us back on track.”

Will Purdy stay with the 49ers?

While negotiations over a potential contract extension between Brock Purdy and the franchise are still ongoing, the signatures have not yet been finalized. However, both sides are eager to resolve this as soon as possible.

On the franchise’s side, they aim to avoid a repeat of what happened with Deebo Samuel in 2022 and Brandon Aiyuk last season, where negotiations dragged on longer than desired.