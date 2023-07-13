In a few days, Saquon Barkley will know what future holds for him. As the deadline for a long-term deal looms, the New York Giants are ready to make him a massive offer that could be very attractive for the running back.

Report: Giants are set to offer Saquon Barkley a very attractive deal

However, it seems like this deadline is changing a lot of things of this matter. According to reports, the Giants want to continue with Barkley, and they are ready to make him a very attractive offer.

According to NY Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, the Giants’ best offer for Saquon Barkley includes $19.5 million guaranteed. Rumors suggest that the annual average salary of the running back could be around $14 million.

Both sides have until July 17th to reach an agreement. If they don’t, Barkley could still sign the franchise tag that would pay him $10.09 million this year. However, if he doesn’t ink that deal, the running back could sit out the upcoming campaign.