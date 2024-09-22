Trending topics:
NFL News: How many teams make the playoffs after 0-3 start?

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are facing a possible 0-3 record if they lose against the Dallas Cowboys. That's a very tough spot to make the NFL playoffs.

Lamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Lamar Jackson has no margin of error when they face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Baltimore Ravens could fall to an 0-3 record putting their 2024 season at risk.

After losing the AFC Championship Game to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, this was supposed to be the year in which the Ravens were favorites to take the next step.

However, the Super Bowl isn’t a realistic option and currently the main focus is to survive during the first month of the NFL. A third consecutive loss statistically could mean disaster.

How many NFL teams have an 0-3 record?

Right now, nine teams have an 0-3 record in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens, the Denver Broncos, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Indianapolis Colts, the Carolina Panthers, the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

How many teams have made the NFL playoffs after an 0-3 start?

Since 1990, only 4 of 162 teams have made the playoffs after starting with an 0-3 record in the NFL. That’s an astonishing 2.5 percentage in more than three decades.

How many teams have made the NFL playoffs with an 0-4 record?

If things get worse for those nine teams in the first month of the season, there’s another terrible stat for all of them. Only the 1992 Chargers made the playoffs after starting with an 0-4 record.

