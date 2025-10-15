NFL News: Jaguars bring potential help for Trevor Lawrence before London game vs Matthew Stafford, Rams

One of the teams making the most noise this NFL season is undoubtedly the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite their recent loss, they remain firmly in the AFC South race. This weekend, they’ll head to London to face Matthew Stafford’s Rams in a key matchup that could have major playoff implications for Trevor Lawrence and the Jags.

In the lead-up to a crucial Week 7 matchup, news broke in recent hours of a new addition to Liam Coen’s roster. Offensive tackle Kilian Zierer — who has spent time with multiple NFL teams — joins the squad to bring added experience and depth to the unit.

The news was confirmed by the insider Adam Schefter, who reported the move via his official X account (formerly Twitter). It’s an intriguing addition by one of the most surprising teams in the American Conference this season.

“Jaguars signed OL Kilian Zierer to their practice squad. Zierer, a native of Munich, Germany, is a member of the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) Program, and spent two seasons with the Houston Texans (2023-24) and time with the Browns, Falcons and 49ers.”

Offensive tackle Kilian Zierer #54 celebrates with place kicker Andre Szmyt.

Jaguars set sights on London win

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ pivotal Week 7 matchup against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams takes place this Sunday, October 19th, at Wembley Stadium in London, England. For the 4-2 Jaguars, this annual UK contest is far more than a routine international game; it’s a critical AFC vs. NFC clash that could define their season’s trajectory.

A victory against the surging 4-2 Rams—who feature a high-powered passing attack led by Stafford—is essential for the Jaguars to gain crucial momentum and prove their legitimacy as a serious playoff contender before returning stateside.

Looking to rebound after defeat

After a frustrating 20-12 home loss to the Seahawks that saw the offense revert to old habits—committing 10 penalties and allowing a season-high seven sacks on Trevor Lawrence—this weekend’s game in London is an absolute must-win for the Jaguars.

Dropping their first home game of the year and losing sole possession of the AFC South lead, the 4-2 Jaguars desperately need to prove their recent success wasn’t a mirage. Facing a formidable Rams pass rush in the UK, the team must immediately clean up their self-inflicted errors and protect their quarterback, or risk seeing their early-season momentum evaporate and their playoff hopes falter.

