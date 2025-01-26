NFL News: Jaguars eye college offensive coordinator to help Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars unfortunately endured another disappointing season, finishing with a losing record of 4-13. Trevor Lawrence, despite his efforts, struggled to help the team. However, a new report suggests that things could change in 2025, with the team reportedly interested in hiring a college offensive coordinator to improve both the franchise and Lawrence’s performance.

According to CBS’s Jonathan Jones, the Jaguars are targeting Chip Kelly, the offensive coordinator who recently led Ohio State to a dominant victory in the National Championship against Notre Dame. But Jacksonville may not be the only team vying for his services.

It’s worth noting that the Jaguars’ offense was lackluster in 2024, averaging just 18.8 points per game, ranking 18th out of 32 NFL teams. Trevor Lawrence’s season also suffered as he was available for only 10 games due to injury, leaving Mac Jones to start seven games in his place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If Kelly were to join the Jaguars, his experience could help improve the offensive line. However, as Jones points out in his report, new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen prefers to handle play-calling duties, which might conflict with the responsibilities of an offensive coordinator.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) gets a post game hug from Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Has Chip Kelly worked in the NFL before?

Yes, Kelly served as head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2015 and later for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. Those were his only two stints as an NFL head coach, with his time in San Francisco ending after a disappointing season. On the other hand, his entire experience as an offensive coordinator has been in college football, where he’s worked with three different programs.

Advertisement

see also Trevor Lawrence's net worth: How much money does the Jacksonville Jaguars QB have?

Another Team Interested in Kelly

According to Jones’ report, the Houston Texans are also considering Kelly for their vacant offensive coordinator position. With Bobby Slowik leaving the team, the Texans are actively seeking someone with proven experience to fill the role.