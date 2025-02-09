NFL News: Jalen Hurts recovers a crucial Eagles teammate to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts, and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in a new edition of the Super Bowl, which will crown a new NFL champion. The good news for Nick Sirianni’s team is that a key player will finally be available for this crucial game.

After tearing his triceps in November, it has been confirmed that none other than veteran edge rusher Brandon Graham will be active for this game. The news that all fans were waiting for has been confirmed, and the Eagles are getting a key player back.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet, posted: “Officially active.”

Undoubtedly, Graham’s return for this game enhances an area of the Eagles’ team that will need to give more than 100% of its capabilities to stop Mahomes and his teammates.

What happened to Brandon Graham?

In Week 12, in a game where the Eagles ultimately defeated the Rams 37-20 at SoFi Stadium, veteran Brandon Graham had torn his triceps, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season until now.

Against all odds, the experienced defensive player will be available to the coaching staff, thus providing the team with a dose of experience as they seek to do everything they can to stop Andy Reid’s offense.

The inactive players for the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Not all news is good for Coach Nick Sirianni, who has several injuries to many players for this crucial game against the Chiefs. The list includes the following players:

OL Darian Kinnard

DE Bryce Huff

WR Ainias Smith

QB Tanner McKee

CB Eli Ricks

S Lewis Cine

G Trevor Keegan

