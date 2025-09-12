Trending topics:
NFL News: Jayden Daniels’ key teammate is reportedly out for rest of the season with Commanders after Achilles injury in loss against Packers

The Washington Commanders could lose a key player from Jayden Daniels' offense after the game against the Green Bay Packers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jayden Daniels quarterback of the Washington Commanders
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesJayden Daniels quarterback of the Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders suffered a painful 27-18 loss against the Green Bay Packers in the start of Week 2 of the NFL. Despite the quarterback throwing for 200 yards and two touchdowns, it wasn’t enough.

The most concerning part for the Commanders’ offense is that, for most of the game, the Packers’ defense led by Micah Parsons was dominant, constantly pressuring the young quarterback and disrupting his rhythm.

That’s why the big question now is whether Dan Quinn’s team is truly a Super Bowl contender, or if in Daniels’ second year they won’t be able to sustain what they achieved in 2024. To make matters worse, the outcome at Lambeau Field got even worse after a serious injury to a key player.

Who got injured with the Commanders?

Austin Ekeler suffered an Achilles injury in the Commanders’ loss to the Packers and, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, the expectation is that he will miss the rest of the season with Washington.

“The belief is a torn Achilles for Austin Ekeler, source says. He’ll have an MRI, but there is not a lot of hope going into it. Commanders starting running back was carted to the locker room with a non-contact injury.”

