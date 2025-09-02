Commanders want to bring new weapon for Jayden Daniels’ offense after Terry McLaurin’s extension

The 2025 NFL season is just days away but that doesn’t mean the teams are set with their rosters. Hence, the Washington Commanders are not settled with extending Terry McLaurin‘s contract. They are hosting the visit of a new potential weapon for quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Last week, the New England Patriots released wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Now, the Commanders are scheduling a visit for him to see if he is a good fit. It will be the second visit Bourne pays another team, as he visited the team that drafted him, the San Francisco 49ers, on Monday.

The Commanders have Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel as their best wideouts. However, Noah Brown was sidelined all summer. The other wide receivers are second-year Luke McCaffrey and rookie Jaylin Lane. Bourne could find himself a being a very useful player on this roster.

Bourne’s four-year stint on the Patriots dimmed each season

Bourne arrived in New England back in 2021. While he only started five games, he racked up 800 yards and five touchdowns. This made him a very promising receiver. However, the years that followed also had very bad quarterback play on the Patriots, and that took a toll on Bourne’s production.

Kendrick Bourne #84 of the New England Patriots celebrates a receiving touchdown

He would have 434, 406, and 305 yards in the next three seasons and scored only six touchdowns in that span. His production lowered every season. While not entirely his fault, it’s still easy to see why the Pats released him.

What can Bourne offer the Commanders?

Bourne is a depth piece at this point in his career. He will bring energy and physicality to the team. He could be a very good backup for Deebo Samuel in that regard. While his routes are good, his lack of speed sometimes create troubles in getting separation, but he has decent timing.

He is a very versatile receiver that can line up in the X, or Z slot too. That is something offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury would appreciate, as he likes to get every piece on offense involved.