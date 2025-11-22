Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are not happy with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens after the controversy that broke out in Las Vegas before the game against the Raiders. Surprisingly, head coach Brian Schottenheimer decided to bench both of them for the first offensive series as a disciplinary measure.

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones sent a clear message to Pickens and Lamb about what happened a few days ago. “I don’t have any problem with partying, but I do want to have everybody when we roll in there and we have the team meetings. The idea is this is a business trip. Let’s get down to business.”

The Cowboys had high expectations of winning the Super Bowl for the first time in three decades with an impressive offense featuring Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens. However, the lack of consistency and numerous defensive problems have the team on the brink of elimination.

What happened with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Las Vegas?

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens did not follow the Cowboys’ internal rules during the trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders. As a direct consequence, Brian Schottenheimer benched them for the first offensive series on Monday Night Football.

Why did Brian Schottenheimer bench George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb?

Brian Schottenheimer benched George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb as a disciplinary measure, and during another interview with 105.3 The Fan, Stephen Jones, the team’s executive vice president, gave more details about the controversial situation.

“He’s not going to play favorites with anybody. He felt very strongly. That was part of it. I think a lot of people thought they had to be together because they are great friends but, believe it or not, one was the night before leading into the morning and the other one was missing the buses. Hats off to Schotty for being consistent. Being authentic and being genuine doing the right thing by the team. They did what you would expect them to do. They went out and played one hell of a game. Maybe we should have sent the whole team to whatever they were doing.”