The Dallas Cowboys have made a bold move, with Jerry Jones pulling the trigger on a surprising offensive coordinator hire to work alongside Dak Prescott.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones has finally finished assembling the coaching staff of the Dallas Cowboys for the upcoming season. His latest move is key to help Dak Prescott after the massive contract extension the quarterback signed last year.

First, Jones let go of Mike McCarthy and named Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach. Despite the market featuring names like Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, and Deion Sanders, the owner decided to promote a man from within the organization.

Then, with the goal of competing for the Super Bowl, Matt Eberflus was signed as defensive coordinator after his failure with the Bears. Now, the final step has been taken with the announcement of the long-awaited offensive coordinator.

Who is the Cowboys’ new offensive coordinator?

Klayton Adams will be the new offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, filling the vacancy left by Brian Schottenheimer after he was promoted to head coach. A crucial move for Dak Prescott.

Who is Klayton Adams?

Klayton Adams worked the last two years as the offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals. The move is quite intriguing, as Adams prioritizes the running game, one of the Cowboys’ biggest weaknesses during the 2024 season.

Previously, Adams was an assistant offensive line coach and tight ends coach with the Indianapolis Colts. In college football, he worked as an offensive line coach at Colorado and Sacramento State.

