Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are once again against the ropes. After a shocking loss to the Panthers, the team has a 2-3-1 record. As a result, rumors suggest the owner might make a big trade.

This was Jones’ response when asked if the Cowboys need a wake-up-call trade like in 2018, when a move for Amari Cooper boosted Dallas. Now, the scenario is a bit different since Dak Prescott leads a strong offense, so the splash would have to be on defense.

“If there is a trade that would help the defense, we’re in position to make that trade. One of the great things about our trade that we had with Green Bay is that alone has increased our flexibility of being able to look at potential trades right now. We’re in position to look at a trade. That doesn’t mean we’re going to make one. We certainly had in mind, when we started this season, that we were going to have ammo to be more flexible in terms of what we do with the roster as we move along this year and the next coupe of years.”

Will Jerry Jones and Cowboys make a trade?

Jerry Jones said that he does not currently have any trades planned, even though he himself said they are in a position to make one thanks to the capital that the Cowboys accumulated. Additionally, the owner revealed that a key factor will be seeing how injured players like DeMarvion Overshown return.

“We will weigh what are the likelihood of the players that we’ve got coming back. How will they impact this team as opposed if we should add a player on a trade. I don’t have a trade in mind right now at all. That comes about right now if someone is on the phone calling. We have thought all along that if we see a way to improve this year with a trade at the deadline, then we’ll take advantage of it. That’s what we positioned for to start this year. To have ammunition to do things if we have an opportunity.”

