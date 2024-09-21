Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys about Super Bowl expectations

Jerry Jones talked about the Super Bowl chances for the Dallas Cowboys. A message of support for Dak Prescott and all players.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones is under a lot of pressure after the Dallas Cowboys because of a crushing loss at home against the New Orleans Saints. After giving huge contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, nobody expected such a terrible performance.

Of course, the big problem was on defense with a new coordinator such as Mike Zimmer. After Dan Quinn left to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders, it was supposed to be a promising fresh start for Dallas on that side of the ball.

Now, two teams which were seen as Super Bowl contenders in the NFL are left with no margin of error in Week 3. The Baltimore Ravens visit the Cowboys at Arlington and, before the game, Jones try to calm things down.

Can the Cowboys win the Super Bowl in 2024?

Jerry Jones sounded absolutely confident while speaking about the Dallas Cowboys and their Super Bowl chances during an interview with 105.3 The Fan. In fact, the owner admitted losses like the one against the Saints are normal in the path to a championship.

“It would not be accurate at all to say this is a must win game for either team (Ravens). It’s not, because that’s the NFL. We just need to remind ourselves that this entire offseason has been about criticizing us for how we played in the playoffs last year. Not about how we play during the season. Not about how Dak was almost the MVP. My focus is about the playoffs.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

