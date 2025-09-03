Trending topics:
The Jets just got a major setback. Justin Fields' star teammate will miss the crucial Week 1 clash against the Steelers, and could be sidelined for most, if not all, of the 2025 season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Justin Fields quarterback of the Jets
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesJustin Fields quarterback of the Jets

Justin Fields and the New York Jets have received terrible news ahead of their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of the 2025 NFL season. According to a report from Adam Schefter, they will lose their offensive line star, Alijah Vera-Tucker.

“Sources: Jets fear that guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending torn tricep. He is getting a second opinion to confirm the injury and see if surgery is necessary.”

The Week 1 matchup between the Jets and Steelers is one of the most anticipated games, as Aaron Rodgers will be returning to face his former team. Now, facing a revamped defense featuring names like T.J. Watt, Jalen Ramsey, and Cam Heyward, this loss is a major blow for New York.

Who got injured with the Jets?

Alijah Vera-Tucker was injured with the New York Jets, and Schefter’s report indicates that it’s very likely the star will not only miss the first weeks of the schedule but probably the entire 2025 season.

Injuries have taken a heavy toll on the career of the guard from USC since he entered the NFL in 2021. “This is now the second time Jets G Alijah Vera-Tucker has suffered a triceps injury in his NFL career. He also went down with the same season-ending injury back in 2022, but that was on the opposite arm to his latest tricep injury.”

