NFL News: Justin Herbert's Chargers get two key players back for game against Texans

The hours leading up to an NFL playoffs game are always critical to getting key players back from injury. In this case, quarterback Justin Herbert has two teammates ready to take the field when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

Los Angeles will have to visit the Texans despite finishing the regular season with one more win, as the Chargers finished with an 11-6 record and Houston ended with a 10-7 mark. The important thing for Herbert’s team is that they have the momentum of a three-game winning streak at their backs.

In addition to the morale boost heading into the biggest game of the season, quarterback Herbert and the rest of the Chargers can celebrate the return of two key weapons to a Los Angeles offense that has scored more than 30 points in its last three games.

The Chargers’ two key weapons to get back for the game vs Texans

Justin Herbert and the Chargers will have two key weapons against the Texans as they have officially activated running back JK Dobbins and wide receiver Quentin Johnston from their respective injuries. The information was posted by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Los Angeles Chargers running back JK Dobbins

Dobbins had an ankle injury, while Quentin Johnson had a thigh injury combined with an illness. Both had been listed as questionable on the Chargers injury report. Herbert will be able to count on two key players as he tries to advance in the round.

Two important names back for the Chargers

Johnson’s availability for the game is good news because wide receiver Joshua Palmer had been ruled out with a foot injury. At the same time, NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed that Dobbins will be part of the Los Angeles lineup to try to defeat the Texans.