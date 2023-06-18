Patrick Peterson is one of the new faces for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After seven years without a single victory in the playoffs, there’s no time for excuses in a new era led by Kenny Pickett.

Last season, the first one after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Steelers finished with a 9-8 record. The most worrying is that in the AFC North, the Bengals are a Super Bowl contender with Joe Burrow and the Ravens achieved their goal by keeping Lamar Jackson. It’s not gonna be easy for Pittsburgh.

That’s why Pickett will be crucial for the Steelers if they want to have a shot at the Super Bowl. In the NFL, great quarterbacks determine the balance of power and Patrick Peterson knows that very well.

Patrick Peterson sends strong message to Kenny Pickett

The Steelers are building a tremendous roster on defense with names like T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward, Cole Holcomb and Patrick Peterson. However, the offense is going to be the real big issue.

Peterson, who has played for other teams like the Vikings and Cardinals, understands that most of their success will depend on Kenny Pickett. “I believe he is a guy that we can rely on. A guy who we can count on. Now it’s going to all fall on him if he can go out there and show us what he’s capable of doing.”

Those surprising words by the veteran cornerback came during an interview with Jim Rome. He also was asked if the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally built a Super Bowl caliber roster.

“I do, and what it’s going to come down to is we have all the pieces that we need on defense. We know defense wins championships. We have talent across the board on the offensive side of the ball. I believe the front office did a great job of getting what we needed in the draft as far as getting Broderick Jones in the first round, a left tackle, young pup who you should expect to see play a lot.”

Still, at least for Patrick Peterson, it’s Kenny Pickett’s time. “You added Allen Robinson. You got Diontae Johnson, you got George Pickens, you also got Najee Harris. You know it’s all going to come down to how well Kenny can play and can he put the ball where it needs to go.”