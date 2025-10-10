Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Kevin Stefanski confirms why Shedeur Sanders will not be starting quarterback for Browns against Steelers

Kevin Stefanski has made another important decision. Now, without Joe Flacco, the battle to be the Browns' starting quarterback is down to just Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Shedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders will not be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in the game against the Steelers. Head coach Kevin Stefanski explained that he has full confidence in Dillon Gabriel, so the rookie will remain the leader of the offense in Pittsburgh.

“I think, with young football players, a lot of things that they’re seeing in game will be firsts. Certainly in the NFL. This is really the first road game. First time in Pittsburgh. Obviously, the challenges that come with playing on the road. So, I thought he’s attacked this game plan really well. Understands what we’re trying to do. He works extremely hard at the mental side of this and making sure he’s prepared. I thought he had a good week.”

A loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers would practically mean saying goodbye to any hope of making the playoffs with a 1-5 record and a huge deficit in the AFC North. That could bring Shedeur closer to a potential debut later in the season.

Advertisement

Is Shedeur Sanders going to start for the Cleveland Browns?

No. Shedeur Sanders will not start for the Browns, but for the first time this season, Kevin Stefanski will give him the opportunity to be the backup quarterback. The head coach confirmed this after a week full of controversy in Cleveland following the trade of Joe Flacco to Cincinnati.

“Yeah. Shedeur will be the backup. Like I told you guys on Wednesday, I’m always thinking about our players and what’s best for our players. And I want to make sure when it comes to young football players, particularly at the quarterback position, that you’re intentional about your decision making. That’s really all it is. So, excited for all of our guys.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Browns have reportedly made big decision about the future of Shedeur Sanders as starting quarterback in Cleveland

see also

NFL News: Browns have reportedly made big decision about the future of Shedeur Sanders as starting quarterback in Cleveland

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Saints star linked with move to Steelers
NFL

Saints star linked with move to Steelers

Aaron Rodgers makes something clear about Mike Tomlin's Steelers before game with Browns
NFL

Aaron Rodgers makes something clear about Mike Tomlin's Steelers before game with Browns

Mike Tomlin and Steelers could lose star player with injury
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers could lose star player with injury

Marchand sends strong message after scoring game-winner in Panthers' narrow win vs Flyers
NHL

Marchand sends strong message after scoring game-winner in Panthers' narrow win vs Flyers

Better Collective Logo