Shedeur Sanders spoke about the surprising trade the Cleveland Browns made by sending Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. For the rookie, one of the main questions from reporters was about what was the most valuable thing he took away from the veteran quarterback.

“It’s a lot of things. I can’t say just one valuable thing because there’s a lot of different lessons I learned. Just being here each and every day. Not being on the field. Honestly, I’m happy that I’m able to figure out all this different stuff about myself. I’m able to view a lot of things in this world differently. I’m able to value smaller things. We’re just teammates, relationships, everybody. I’m just thankful that we get up and are able to have something that we do and we love every day.”

Now, with Flacco no longer on the depth chart, Sanders is closer to making his NFL debut, and certain circumstances surrounding Dillon Gabriel could lead Shedeur to take the field during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be Browns’ starting QB?

Dillon Gabriel will be the starting quarterback for the Browns following Joe Flacco’s departure. Now, with the opportunity to be the backup in Cleveland, Shedeur thanked Flacco for all the lessons he taught in the locker room.

“He’s definitely a great teammate. I’m just thankful to be able to spend some time with him. Every day as an individual, you probably learn something about yourself that you didn’t know the day before. Waking and existing every day, I would say you learn more. He left us gems. Being around him every day, we were supposed to learn and, eventually, got to branch off. Kind of like me in college. Same thing. Overall, you got to value each and every day and who’s around you, because you don’t know who’s going to be here and who’s not, including yourself. So, you just got to be thankful and learn every day.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Shedeur Sanders sends clear message to Browns after Kevin Stefanski refused to name him backup quarterback against Steelers

Regarding the excitement of being possibly one play away from becoming the Browns’ QB1, Shedeur is taking things calmly. “One thing in life that I never do, I never worry or feel uncomfortable. I know I got God on my side. So, that’s all I need.”