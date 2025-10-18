Kevin Stefanski had to face the media after watching Joe Flacco deliver a spectacular performance in the Bengals’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s important to remember that, just a few days ago, Cleveland decided to trade the veteran quarterback to a divisional rival.

The first question for Stefanski was whether he had the chance to watch the game on Thursday night. His answer was hilarious: “I did not. No. I’m definitely asleep on Thursday nights.”

After trading Flacco, the Browns are left with only Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as quarterbacks. Therefore, it was inevitable that the head coach would be asked for his opinion on Joe’s impressive performance, with 342 yards and 3 touchdowns. “Obviously, as you know, you’re always rooting for all of your friends around the league and that really happens on a lot of team, but, I’m really mostly focused on our team and what we got in front of us.”

Why did Joe Flacco leave the Browns?

Joe Flacco left the Browns because general manager Andrew Berry decided to continue accumulating draft picks heading into 2026. Therefore, considering that the veteran would no longer have playing time, he didn’t hesitate when he received the call from Cincinnati.

As a consequence, the reporters’ persistence with Kevin Stefanski on the topic was notable. Gradually, the head coach became more curt when asked whether he agreed with Berry’s decision to trade Flacco.

“Respectfully, we’re worried about this game in front of us. We got the Miami Dolphins coming to town. That really has all my focus. All of our energies. Nothing that’s happened in the past.”

When pressed a fourth time for his opinion on the trade and Flacco’s performance against Pittsburgh, Stefanski drew his line. “I really have to keep the focus on our team.”

