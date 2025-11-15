Kevin Stefanski has no intention of naming Shedeur Sanders as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns at the moment. The head coach has given him some time in practice during red-zone drills, but the reality is that the rookie isn’t working with the first team. He’s working with developmental guys.

This is how Stefanski justifies that playing time he is giving Shedeur in practice. “I mean, going back to the spring, we’ve donde a lot of things that we really hadn’t done before because you have so many rookies. You have two rookie quarterbacks and you’re trying to maximize every minute you have out there. So, certainly throughout this season, we’ve tried to be extremely intentional about development of our players. We’ve done individual periods on Mondays and Saturdays, which we haven’t done for players that didn’t play the game. Just trying to add up all those individual periods, all those minutes of development with their coaches. I think it’s just important with young players, so that you’re not just assuming that they’re getting better by sitting in the meeting room. You want to give them physical reps as well.”

The Browns have almost no chance left to fight for the AFC North against the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, so after Dillon Gabriel has failed to take a big leap as QB1, it would seem like the ideal moment to give Shedeur a real opportunity. That’s not going to happen, and many experts point out that Stefanski has only given him more practice time as a way to justify that he is supposedly ‘developing’ Sanders.

Who is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns?

Dillon Gabriel is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and, for several weeks now, Kevin Stefanski hasn’t given any indication that there will be a change.

What’s next game for Cleveland Browns?

The next game for the Cleveland Browns is at home against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Stefanski admitted that with Lamar Jackson back, his team will need to show its best version in order to try to get the win.

“Great opportunity at out place. Division opponent. Second time around seeing this team. We have to go play our best football. We have to do all those things in a game as an offense, defense, and special teams that give you a chance. We’ve worked very hard this week and put in the work. Sunday we got to go do it in front of our fans. That’s the exciting part for us.”