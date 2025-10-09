NFL News: Marvin Harrison Jr. drops personal admission about Cardinals’ Week 6 game vs Colts

Making a legacy in the NFL is no easy feat. In fact, it’s incredibly hard. Then, having a son be a top-tier pick in the draft it’s also incredible. Now, said son, Marvin Harrison Jr., is scheduled to visit the Indianapolis Colts, where his father made history. With all this in mind, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver opened up about his feelings towards this game.

Speaking to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Harrison Jr. said “It’s going to be a special game for me, for sure.” His dad was a Super Bowl champion and multiple time Pro Bowler and All Pro with the Colts back in the day. A Hall of Famer, Marvin Harrison Sr. is regarded as one of the best wideouts of all time and his connection with Peyton Manning was incredibly good.

Harrison Jr.’s career hasn’t started as hoped. He was one of the best wide receiving prospects of all time out of Ohio State. Also, being the son of an NFL legend, his stock was at an all-time high. However, while he has shown big glimpses of his talent, he hasn’t been able to dominate like his father did.

Harrison Sr. is Colts’ royalty

Marvin Harrison Sr. played 13 years in the NFL after getting picked 19th overall in the 1996 NFL Draft. During his 13 seasons with the Colts, he was an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time first team All Pro and led the league in receiving yards and receptions twice.

Harrison had the two best features a wideout can have, great routes and great hands. It also helped Peyton Manning was his quarterback, but Harrison would’ve worked regardless. He was that good.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has the talent, lacks the consistency

When you see Marvin Harrison Jr. play, it can be frustrating at times. It’s very clear he has the talent to be a an all world receiver for the Cardinals, but he will have lapses where his focus isn’t there. He will drop an easy ball on one play, then moss two defenders on the next one. He is a rollercoaster.

Harrison ended his rookie season with 885 yards and eight touchdowns but only on 53.4% of passes caught. This year, he hasn’t had a 100-yard game yet but is fresh off his best performance against the Titans, where he had four catches in five targets for 98 yards.