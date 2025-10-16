NFL News: Matt LaFleur drops strong reminder to Jordan Love, Packers ahead of Cardinals game

Matt LaFleur, the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, is gearing up for the upcoming NFL regular-season clash against the Arizona Cardinals. With the Packers holding a record of 3-1-1 through five games, his primary focus is on securing a win. Ahead of this matchup, LaFleur delivered a stern reminder to quarterback Jordan Love and the rest of the Packers’ roster.

“They are playing well. You can’t get too lost in the win-loss record. This is a team that has lost four games in a row by nine points,” LaFleur told the media. “This is a good football team. And we better be ready to play.”

With this message, the coach underscores his singular focus: defeating the Cardinals. Despite the Cardinals’ struggles in certain matchups and their 2-4 record, LaFleur views this game as a prime opportunity to lock in a crucial regular-season victory, essential for playoff contention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LaFleur is counting on Jordan Love, who has consistently delivered outstanding performances this season, accumulating over 1,200 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and achieving 57 first downs. With Love at the helm, the head coach aims to make a significant impact in the regular season, fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead.

Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with Jordan Love.

Advertisement

LaFleur’s comments on Jacoby Brissett’s impact

When asked about the potential impact of Jacoby Brissett in upcoming games, following his replacement of Kyler Murray due to a foot injury in the last matchup, LaFleur highlighted the importance of adaptable play.

Advertisement

see also Matt LaFleur admits mistakes after Packers’ tie against the Cowboys in Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas: ‘The play calls sucked’

“Jacoby went in there and was very productive,” remarked LaFleur. “We all know the type of player Kyler is because he can make the on-schedule and the off-schedule plays. It’s going to be a little more on our players’ plate, but that’s just the situation, and that’s what we’ve got to do,” LaFleur explained to the media.

Advertisement

LaFleur’s comments on the importance of this game

The significance of Sunday’s game extends beyond just the type of rival the Packers will face. Winning is crucial for their standings as they aim to secure a playoff spot early to circumvent challenges in the regular season.

LaFleur acknowledged the stakes, stating, “I don’t think we’ve played a complete game to date. We’ve had moments in each phase that have been really good. But to do it collectively for four quarters? I don’t think we’ve done that. And we’re going to need to do that against a really strong football team.“

Advertisement

Advertisement