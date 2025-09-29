Matt LaFleur admits mistakes after Packers’ tie against the Cowboys in Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas: ‘The play calls sucked’

After losing in Week 3, the Green Bay Packers went ahead and tied against the Dallas Cowboys in Micah Parsons‘ return to the stadium where he made a name for himself. However, the Cheeseheads did not play well, especially on defense, and tied the game. However, on overtime, it was the offense who looked really bad and the team had to score a field goal to just avoid the loss. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke on the matter.

Matt LaFleur is regarded as a top-tier head coach and a masterful playcaller. However, at times it seemed like the offense wanted to not lose, instead of winning the game.

During the post-game press conference, he admitted the lack of urgency killed their chances of winning the game. “The operation was way too slow… Obviously the play calls sucked, they weren’t good enough,” LaFleur said in a very self-conscious manner.

Packers’ expectations must be lowered

The Packers have been on a hype train ever since trading for Micah Parsons. They went from playoff team to Super Bowl contenders in the eyes of many. Then, they soundly beat contenders like the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders in the first two weeks of the season and the hype train was going at an all time fast.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers

Then they lost to the Browns, which is one of the worst teams in the NFL. Everyone brushed it off as a ‘trap‘ game given the fact that the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football were on the horizon and it was an emotional game for Parsons. Now, it’s time to pump the brakes.

Next weeks should help the Packers boost their stock again

The Packers are off to a bye week so they can rest and reassess. Then, they host a Joe Burrow-less Bengals, they play the Cardinals, who are a so-so team. Week 8 is a tough visit to the Steelers but then they host the Panthers.

Those games should lead the Packers, in a realistic scenario, to a 5-2-1 record before facing the reigning champs in the Philadelphia Eagles. If they can do that, then it’s time to revisit the ‘contender or not‘ conversation.