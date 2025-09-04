Trending topics:
David Mulugheta is setting the record straight. The agent of Micah Parsons reveals the truth behind Jerry Jones' claims around the trade between Cowboys and Packers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones publicly claimed that when he offered Micah Parsons a contract extension of $40.5 million per year, the player’s agent, David Mulugheta, responded by telling him to “stick it up your *ss.”

During an interview with First Take, Mulugheta confirmed that he never said that phrase and Jones lied. “It might be hard for some to believe, but I don’t think I’ve ever used that phrase in my life and, in my 40 plus years, I definitely wouldn’t use it with somebody that I have to work with or somebody that I plan on working with in the future. So, no, that wasn’t true. It was a misrepresentation of what I said. What I did tell them was that if they believed that the contract was already finalized and they were sending it over to me to be rubber stamped, then, you know, they probably shouldn’t send it over.”

From that moment, when Mulugheta got involved in the negotiations, the relationship between Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys broke down. Months later, it all ended with a surprising trade to the Green Bay Packers.

Did Micah Parsons leave the Dallas Cowboys?

Micah Parsons left the Cowboys as a direct result of the trade that sent him to the Packers. In exchange, Dallas received two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Additionally, thanks to David Mulugheta’s negotiation, Parsons secured a four-year, $188 million contract from Green Bay.

Mulugheta’s statement makes it very clear that the reason Jones was angered was that, when the owner supposedly had a verbal agreement with Parsons, the agent told his client not to accept it.

The numbers don’t lie. Jerry Jones’ offer was $40.5 million per season, while Mulugheta ultimately secured $47 million for Parsons in Green Bay. Additionally, the guaranteed money offered by the Cowboys was far less than the $120 million the Packers put on the table.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
