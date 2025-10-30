Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have chosen the wide receiver they will pursue before the NFL trade deadline. According to a report by Jeremy Fowler, Jakobi Meyers would be the missing piece to help Aaron Rodgers in the second half of the 2025 season.

“Several teams are believed to be in the receiver market, most notably the Steelers and possibly the Broncos and Bills. Meyers clearly wants out, and the Raiders are in a transitional phase. They just signed veteran Tyler Lockett, which could ease the loss of dealing Meyers. Pittsburgh is keeping tabs on this one but is prepared to be patient, too. If I had to predict a destination right now, I’d say the Steelers.”

Although the Steelers signed DK Metcalf in the offseason, making a big splash, it’s also true that they lost a star like George Pickens after trading him to the Dallas Cowboys. Because of that, the No. 2 wide receiver spot wasn’t filled as expected by names like Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson. That’s where Meyers comes into the equation for the near future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Jakobi Meyers being traded by Raiders?

The Raiders have been reluctant to trade Jakobi Meyers, but considering their 2–5 record and that the 2025 season doesn’t seem promising, rumors have surged about the possibility of letting their star wide receiver go.

In fact, especially with the recent arrival of Lockett, Fowler mentions that Pete Carroll and the Raiders would already have a price set to approve a trade for Meyers.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger takes a shot at Mike Tomlin after Steelers loss against Packers

“Teams I’ve talked to believe that Meyers has a decent chance to be dealt. Possibly the best chance among available wide receivers. Las Vegas has received interest in the seven-year veteran, and my sense is the Raiders want a strong pick for Meyers. A swap of Day 3 picks won’t do at this stage.”