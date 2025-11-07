Mike Tomlin, along with general manager Omar Khan, appears to have made a crucial decision for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into next season. According to a report from Brooke Pryor, instead of pulling off a desperate trade this year before the deadline, the team chose to be patient and possibly draft the franchise quarterback of the future in 2026.

“Instead of using the trade market to add that talent, the Steelers held on to valuable draft capital with an eye on the 2026 draft (which will be hosted in Pittsburgh), where they could use those picks to make a significant move up the draft board to land their quarterback of the future or a premium wide receiver to pair with DK Metcalf.”

The Steelers appear convinced that the current roster led by Aaron Rodgers gives them a real chance to win the Super Bowl without the need for reinforcements. At the moment, Pittsburgh sits atop the AFC North and already has victories over other conference contenders such as the Patriots and the Colts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be Steelers’ starting quarterback?

Aaron Rodgers would be the Steelers’ starting quarterback next season if he decides to return for another year, but for now, his future remains uncertain. That’s why Pryor notes that the team’s draft capital is essential when it comes to finding his replacement.

“Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.65 million deal this offseason, and while there are scenarios where he could return to Pittsburgh in 2026, the team will still need a franchise quarterback in the near future. By retaining picks at the deadline, the Steelers give themselves optimal flexibility to either make a move in this year’s draft, trade for a free agent, or continue to build toward drafting a quarterback in 2027.”

Advertisement

In addition, it’s worth remembering that Pittsburgh selected Will Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 Draft, and Rodgers has practically become his mentor. The rookie was a national champion with Ohio State and could also be a strong prospect for the future.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin blames Aaron Rodgers’ offense for Steelers’ loss against Packers

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring?

Aaron Rodgers has yet to confirm whether he will retire, but one thing is certain: his mindset has changed dramatically in the last few months. Back in June, the veteran guaranteed on The Pat McAfee Show that this would be his final season, but in recent weeks, he has said that he’s going to think about it.

Advertisement

In fact, a report from Ian Rapoport indicated that the Steelers would like Rodgers to return for the 2026 season, even if that delays their plans to develop the quarterback of the future on the field. It’s a win-now mode with the former Super Bowl champion.

Will Steelers trade for Kyler Murray?

The Steelers trading for Kyler Murray looks like a very complicated scenario. The Arizona Cardinals have yet to confirm whether they plan to move on from the quarterback, even though head coach Jonathan Gannon was willing to bench him to give Jacoby Brissett an opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giving up multiple first-round draft picks and risking having to absorb a high salary for a player who hasn’t fulfilled his potential is too big of a gamble, which is why the path for Pittsburgh seems to be the draft as they look to find Rodgers’ replacement.