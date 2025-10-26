Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers have reportedly made final decision to trade for star wide receiver

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed hesitant about a trade for a wide receiver. It looks like they have finally decided which path to take.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a definitive decision regarding the wide receiver position. According to a report by Jeremy Fowler, the team will seek a trade in the coming days to give Aaron Rodgers another key weapon.

“Pittsburgh, they are scouring the earth for wide receiver help. They are looking around. Las Vegas has Jakobi Meyers as an option. Teams are calling about Miami’s Jaylen Waddle, but the Dolphins haven’t shown they want to do anything yet, but there could be a receiver moved at the deadline. Pittsburgh could be involved in those conversations.”

Since the preseason, with the arrival of Rodgers, general manager Omar Khan made it clear that the Steelers are in win-now mode, aiming for the Super Bowl. If that is the plan, they need to address the wide receiver depth chart to add another star player alongside DK Metcalf.

Advertisement

Did Steelers trade for a wide receiver?

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t traded for a wide receiver yet, but it seems imminent that they will try to make a move. Fowler’s information aligns with another report from Dianna Russini, which indicates that in the coming days, Khan will be aggressive.

Although things could change depending on the results of various teams, the three biggest names available seem to be Chris Olave, Jakobi Meyers, and Jaylen Waddle. However, at least publicly, the Saints, Raiders, and Dolphins still don’t appear willing to let them go.

Advertisement
NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirms why Steelers didn’t choose Shedeur Sanders in first round of 2025 Draft

see also

NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirms why Steelers didn’t choose Shedeur Sanders in first round of 2025 Draft

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Mike Tomlin and Steelers reportedly get Chris Olave trade update from New Orleans Saints
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers reportedly get Chris Olave trade update from New Orleans Saints

Mike Tomlin confirms injury report for Aaron Rodgers' Steelers before game with Packers
NFL

Mike Tomlin confirms injury report for Aaron Rodgers' Steelers before game with Packers

Aaron Rodgers takes a subtle shot at Mike Tomlin's Steelers after loss to Bengals
NFL

Aaron Rodgers takes a subtle shot at Mike Tomlin's Steelers after loss to Bengals

Andy Reid and Chiefs have a key update on Josh Simmons
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs have a key update on Josh Simmons

Better Collective Logo